SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said officers made two arrests related to a March freeway shooting in Stockton.

At around 8 p.m. on March 21, the CHP reported a shooting that occurred on the northbound Interstate 5 transition to eastbound Highway 4.

When officers responded to the scene, the CHP said witnesses told them two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving on I-5 until one of them, a Toyota SUV, collided with the back of a truck.

Officers said the collision caused a multi-vehicle crash.

The CHP said the occupants of the SUV ran from the scene, while the other vehicle involved in the gunfire left the area.

During their investigation, officers said shots came from at least one person inside the abandoned Toyota. Officers said the SUV showed evidence of gunshot holes entering and exiting the vehicle.

When investigators arrived, several types of bullet casings were found along the freeway, officers said. Shell casings and a loaded firearm were also found inside the SUV, officers said.

Officers said the SUV had been rented by a female in Stockton, but they were told by witnesses that two males exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

After gathering evidence from the SUV and video surveillance, officers said they arrested two suspects on March 24.

The CHP identified the suspected driver as 25-year-old Isaiah Brooks from Stockton. He was arrested in Modesto and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. When searching his apartment, officers said they found an AR-15 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition.

Officers said Brooks also has a prior felony conviction.

The CHP said the other suspect is a 17-year-old, who had a previous felony conviction.

Brooks and the 17-year-old were both booked on multiple gun-related charges.

Officers said the investigation is still active regarding the identification of the second vehicle and the people who were inside.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the CHP Valley Divison’s Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6300.