BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — University of California Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime that occurred, according to a statement.
On Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m., police say an aggravated assault took place at the People’s Park Housing Construction Site. Three individuals reportedly attacked a victim using a shovel and by kicking the victim with their feet. The victim was then taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
One suspect has been arrested for the assault, but police are still looking for two other suspects. Police say they believe this was a anti-transgender hate crime.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact UCPD (510) 642-6760. UCPD shared the following safety tips:
- Use and encourage others to have a safe means of conveyance at all times (e.g. travelling with a trusted friend or in a group, taking a taxi, or utilizing the free night safety services available to every member of the campus community such as BearWalk or the night safety shuttle: https://nightsafety.berkeley.edu
- If you need help, dial 911 or use a blue light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column)
- Please do not delay in calling 911. UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner.