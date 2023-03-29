(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced the arrests of four suspects involved in a recent series of armed robberies across the city. Four adult males were arrested in connection to 18 armed robberies involving firearms or knives, OPD said.

The suspects allegedly used the weapons to pistol whip and intimidate victims before fleeing the area with their possessions, police said.

The suspects would typically commit between three and five robberies in one night. The robberies began late last year with the most recent being committed just six days ago.

Units with OPD’s Violent Crime Operations Center served multiple warrants in connection with the robberies, police said. Warrants were served to four locations — two in Oakland and two in Hayward.

During the operation, officers recovered evidence associated with the crimes and items taken during the robberies. Items recovered included jewelry, purses, wallets and credit cards.

The suspects ranged in age from 18 to 24. Three of the suspects were from Hayward and one was from Oakland. They were arrested for multiple counts of robbery and are being held in Santa Rita Jail.

Victims in the robberies were mainly Hispanic males that were on foot, typically at night. Three of the victims were female. The victims ranged in age from 18 to 65. Most of the robberies occurred in East Oakland.

The locations of robberies, according to OPD, are as follows:

4500 block of San Carlos Avenue

2000 block of 47th Avenue

2000 block of 27th Avenue

1500 block of 34th Avenue

4100 block of Foothill Boulevard

100 block of Kerwin Avenue

3000 block of 38th Avenue

1300 block of 46th Avenue

4500 block of International Boulevard

2300 block of Coolidge Avenue

2300 block of E. 27th Street

3400 block of E. 17th Street

3700 block of Foothill Boulevard

1400 block of 104th Avenue

3300 block of Farnham Street

The cases will be presented to the Alameda District Attorney’s Office for charging, police said.