BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month in the south campus area of Berkeley, according to a City of Berkeley news release. The incident occurred on Oct. 8 at 1:05 a.m. in the area of Telegraph and Durant avenues.

Four men were walking back to their vehicle after spending a night out in the area when they were approached by two suspects, according to the news release. The suspects started a fight with the men and during the fight, both suspects drew guns and opened fire. All four of the men were struck and numerous people in the area fled the gunfire.

One of the men who were shot, a 29-year-old, did not survive his injuries.

Officers launched an investigation and reviewed video footage from the area, spoke to witnesses and followed up on other investigative leads, according to the news release. Through the investigation, three suspects were identified and warrants were obtained for their arrest.

Berkeley PD detectives along with members of the U.S Marshalls Northern California Fugitive Task Force performed simultaneous search/arrest warrants in Oakland and Union City on the night of Oct. 25. All three suspects were taken into custody. A number of firearms, including unregistered “ghost guns” were found during the searches and arrests.

Officers also discovered evidence of ghost guns being produced.

“This shooting was one of the most horrific acts of violence our community has experienced in recent memory,” the news release read. “We are thankful we were able to bring those responsible for the violence to justice and we are grateful for the community’s continued support.”