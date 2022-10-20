SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police announced the arrest last week of two suspects wanted for an assault and robbery that took place in the Mission District on Oct. 5. Jaimie Poole, 50, and Matthew Venegas, 32, were located and arrested on Oct. 12 in the area of 26th and Folsom streets, according to a news release from SFPD.

The men were identified as suspects in an incident that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at approximately 2:47 a.m. Officers with the Mission Station responded to a robbery report and encountered a 48-year-old man who said he was attempting to enter a business on Folsom between 16th and 17th when he was blocked by two individuals, later determined to be the suspects.

After talking to the men, they allowed him to enter, the press release states. When he was leaving the business, the two individuals ran after him and physically assaulted him without provocation. He was punched several times and dragged to the ground where they continued to assault him. The suspects then took the victim’s backpack and fled.

Responding officers summoned medics who administered aid to the victim at the scene. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening in the press release.

KRON On is streaming live news now

During the course of the investigation the suspects were identified as Venegas and Poole. Both men were arrested and transported to SF County Jail on various charges.

While arrests have been made, the investigation remains ongoing, according to SFPD. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line (415)575-4444.