(KRON) — Alameda police officers are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found dead in a parking lot. Officers responded to an unresponsive male around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 in the rear of a commercial parking lot near Blanding Avenue and Broadway. Attempts had been made to conceal the man, according to a statement from the Alameda Police Department.

The body had been spotted by a business patron who called 911. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by police officers and firefighters.

Circumstances surrounding the man’s death are currently unknown, according to the police. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau is working to determine the cause of death.

Police are still seeking credible leads related to the circumstances around the man’s death. In an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said they would be releasing few other details until more vetted facts became available.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Koutsoubos at (510) 337-8389 or Sergeant Mountain at (510) 337-8336.