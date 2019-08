Suspicious device snarls traffic on George Washington Bridge

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 7: A view of the George Washington Bridge, September 7, 2016 in New York City. Jury selection begins on Thursday for the New Jersey ‘Bridgegate’ trial. Two former allies of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie stand accused of intentionally causing traffic gridlock in Fort Lee during morning rush hour for a week in September 2013. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – Traffic on the upper level George Washington Bridge has been shut down in both directions as authorities investigate a suspicious device.

The New York Police Department says the suspicious device was found on the upper level of the bridge near the New Jersey side just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Traffic on the lower level had also been shut down but was reopened just before 11 p.m.

The Port Authority Police Department and the Bergen County New Jersey bomb squad are investigating.

The bridge, which spans the Hudson River, is considered one of the busiest in the world.