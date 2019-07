SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious package left in a tree on Friday.

The package was located near 70 W. Hedding St., between Government Center and Old City Hall.

The Bomb Squad is on the way to the scene to investigate and conduct a proper inspection of the area.

Authorities advise that the public avoid the area if possible.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for more details.