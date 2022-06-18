(KRON) — Traffic delays have been caused by a collision between a car and a MUNI bus in the area of Lombard and Fillmore Streets Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

At around 11:03 a.m. officers responded to Lombard and Fillmore Streets due to a vehicle collision which involved a MUNI bus and had multiple injuries. Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, and pedestrians nearby also had injuries.

Citizen videos found online show a white SUV after it had collided with a MUNI bus. Videos from Citizen also show multiple firefighters and emergency medical personnel treating injured parties on the ground. Then the camera pans to the long line of traffic trailing down Lombard.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid Lombard and Fillmore streets, as traffic is slowed due to the incident. Please allow for additional travel time if you are in the area. Anyone with