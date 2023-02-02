One of four people arrested by SWAT teams is led away in handcuffs. (Image courtesy Brentwood Police Dept.)

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested by SWAT teams in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting to left multiple homes with bullet holes.

Two gunmen sprayed one house with bullets on Havenwood Court on December 24, 2022. “Several (non-targeted) vehicles and residences were hit with stray bullets as a result of the shooting. Thankfully no one was injured,” police wrote.

Detectives identified two Pittsburg men as suspects: 31-year-old Morgan Scales and 37-year-old Herbert Williams. SWAT teams arrested Scales and Williams on January 30 and served search warrants at each of their homes.

Guns seized (Image courtesy BPD)

Brentwood police teamed up with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the Contra Costa County Probation Department, and Pittsburg police to make the arrests.

Four firearms were seized, including a semi-automatic rifle and three semi-automatic pistols. Two of the gun were illegal, unregistered “ghost guns.”

The Brentwood Police Department wrote, “Both Scales and Williams are prohibited from possessing any firearms due to their criminal history. A total of four subjects, including both shooting suspects, were arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.”

One of four people arrested by SWAT teams is led away in handcuffs. (Image courtesy Brentwood Police Dept.)

Two of the arrested suspects’ names were not released by police.

Police said BPD hopes the quadruple arrest brings “some peace to our community members affected by this unfortunate incident.”