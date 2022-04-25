SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said an armed individual is holding someone against their will inside a South Sacramento residence.

On Monday before 11 a.m., a SWAT team responded to an incident in South Sacramento where police said officers were trying to “contact” a man who may have shot a gun.

A standoff between the suspect and law enforcement followed after officers and a SWAT responded to a house near the intersection of Esmerelda Road and 27th Avenue.

#HAPPENINGNOW A man has barricaded himself in a house with a gun near 58th & 27th in South Sac. Swat team on scene. We’re just steps from West Campus High School which is on lockdown. Stay with @FOX40 for updates as they break. pic.twitter.com/1hRJjzbuGt — FOX 40's Zach Boetto (@FOX40Zach) April 25, 2022

West Campus High School, Mark Twain and Peter Burnett elementary schools were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District.

Police said there are no injuries and that officers have established a perimeter in the area.

SWAT, crisis negotiators and a police drone are at the scene to assist Sacramento police. Police said negotiators have established “some contact” inside the home and are attempting to bring a “peaceful resolution” to the situation

This is a developing story.