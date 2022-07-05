MARIN CO., Calif. (KRON) – A swimmer was critically injured after being run over by a boat Monday afternoon in Tomales Bay.

The swimmer was receiving CPR on a boat dock as the Marin County Fire Department, Tomales Fire, National Parks, and a Sonoma Sheriff helicopter responded to the incident at approximately 3:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to regain pulses on the swimmer, according to CHP.

The swimmer was transported by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his critical injuries by the hospital’s trauma team.

In a similar incident, a surfer was also taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Tuesday after being found unresponsive in the water while surfing at Point Reyes National Seashore’s South Beach. The surfer received CPR and regained a pulse prior to being transported to the hospital.