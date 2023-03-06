SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — A Taekwondo instructor in Sausalito was arrested after he admitted to criminal sexual activity with a 10-year-old girl who was one of his students, according to the Sausalito Police Department.

The victim — listed as Jane Doe to protect her privacy — told police the incident happened on March 1 at a facility owned by the City of Sausalito on the 400 block of Litho Street. The suspect, Joshua Boyes, 35, is a contractor who was hired by the city to teach Taekwondo at the facility.

The victim’s mother reported the crime to police on Friday. SPD worked with the Marin County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter. Boyes was questioned by police on Sunday before his arrest.

Boyes was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of lewd/lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and oral copulation with a person under 14. The court added that it believes Boyes took advantage of a particularly vulnerable victim, and documents claim he did so by taking advantage of a position of trust.

If Boyes is ultimately convicted of the crimes, he would be required to register as a sex offender, according to charging documents obtained by KRON4. If he is found to be guilty and is sentenced to be incarcerated, he will be expected to serve out his time in a state prison due to the felony charges.

“We are concerned there could be more victims,” said Sausalito Police Chief Stacie Gregory. “If any other family has evidence that their child also may have had inappropriate contact with Boyes, please contact the Sausalito Police Department.” If you wish to report an incident, please contact Police Chief Stacie Gregory at 415-289-4170.