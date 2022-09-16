(KRON) — Air quality for the Lake Tahoe region is currently “unhealthy,” according to AirNow.gov. As of Friday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., air quality for Tahoe City is at 187.

With unhealthy pollutant levels in the regions air, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to take the following precautions:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities

Keep outdoor activities short

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them

Others, who do not belong to any of the aforementioned groups, are advised to:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors

Be active outdoors when air quality is better

Wildfires like the Mosquito Fire which has burned nearly 70,000 acres are impacting air quality in the Tahoe region and elsewhere.