(KRON) — With a significant storm front barreling down on Northern and Central California this week, the National Weather Service has issued a warning for “hazardous mountain travel” for the Tahoe region. “Difficult to impossible mountain travel is expected Wednesday night, Friday AM and again Friday night – Sunday due to periods of heavy snow & whiteout conditions at times,” the NWS Sacramento wrote in a tweet.

During the advisory, which goes into effect Wednesday night and remains in effect through Sunday, travel is highly discouraged. According to the NWS, the best time to travel is Wednesday morning with conditions expected to deteriorate later today.

“Be prepared for chain controls, lengthy delays, possible road closures & whiteout conditions at times,” the tweet stated.

The first of two storm systems is set to roll in overnight Wednesday, bringing the possibility for rainfall of 25”-.50” in urban areas and significant snow in higher elevations. In addition to the hazardous mountain travel warning, Winter Storm Warnings and an avalanche watch has also been issued for Thursday.