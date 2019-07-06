Tanforan Mall shooting suspects have been identified

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – Police have identified two suspects involved in the Tanforan Mall shooting on Tuesday.

Search warrants were issued at the residences of 18-year-old Deandre Lejon Gantt and a 16-year-old male in San Francisco, according to authorities.

During the search, police took the 16-year-old into custody.

Officials say a 15-year-old male, who worked with the shooter, was also arrested.

Both juveniles have been booked at the San Mateo County Youth Services Center for charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy.

Police have not yet located Gantt who is described as a black male, about 6-feet tall, and weighs about 205 pounds.

18-year-old Deandre Lejon Gantt (San Bruno Police Department)

As the investigation continues, you are asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 if you have any information.