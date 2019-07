RICHMOND (KRON) – An overturned tanker carrying liquid asphalt has overturned on the Richmond Parkway overpass on I-80 Thursday morning, according to CHP.

Haz mat crews are on scene, and CHP advises motorist to avoid the area.

Richmond Parkway is expected to be closed for the next four hours between Blume Drive Pinole Vista.

This is a developing story so please check back here for the latest updates.