Target hosting free ‘Paw Patrol’-themed trick-or-treat event for kids

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Target is celebrating Halloween early for some kiddos with a special “Paw Patrol”-themed trick-or-treat event!

It’s happening Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating Target locations.

Kids are welcome to dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat their way through the store.

They’ll even get to watch a special episode of Paw Patrol.

There will also be giveaways, according to store officials.

So come dressed in your best Paw Patrol costume and get ready for some fun!

