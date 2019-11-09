Taste of the Gulf Coast in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nationally acclaimed seafood chef, Tenney Flynn is the Chef/Owner GW Fins in New Orleans, which was just ranked as the #3 Best Restaurant in the Country by TripAdvisor.

Chef Tenney along with GW Fins co-owner Gary Wollerman are bringing the flavors of New Orleans to the Bay Area for a dinner Nov. 9th at Cakebread Cellars in Napa.

The Gulf Coast Meets West Coast Dinner is open to the public, will feature several dishes from Chef Tenney’s new, best-selling cookbook, The Deep End Of Flavor. The book looks to remove the fear of preparing seafood at home – something that guests at GW Fins have addressed with him on a nightly basis.

Chef Tenney Flynn and Gary Wollerman visited the KRON 4 Studios to talk about the best wine pairings with seafood; the upcoming dinner at Cakebread Cellars; and to show off a seafood recipe from The Deep End Of Flavor.

