Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Taylor Swift endorsed Joe Biden for president on Wednesday and showed her support for Kamala Harris ahead of tonight’s Vice Presidential Debate.

The singer and songwriter got into the election spirit with Biden/Harris cookies and said she will be supporting Harris during the debate.

Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history.



Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it? https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB https://t.co/TLHRYSjbTx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2020

Biden thanked Swift, who has more than 140 million followers on Instagram, for speaking out.

“Taylor, thank you for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history,” he wrote.

