(KRON) — It is no surprise that TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year Taylor Swift’s merchandise is ranked the most sought-after.
Pens.com conducted an online analysis of the online search volumes for Billboard’s Top 100 artists of 2023 by calculating average monthly figures in the US since January. The study uncovered the highest in-demand artist’s merchandise.
According to Pens, Swift’s merch averages 350,367 monthly searches in the United States and 596,195 worldwide. Swift’s merchandise averages five times more searches than Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Fleetwood Mac combined, despite their cult-like followings.
|Rank
|Musician
|Search Volume
|1
|Taylor Swift
|350,367
|2
|Morgan Wallen
|72,173
|3
|Drake
|68,800
|4
|Lana Del Rey
|63,161
|5
|SZA
|62,627
|6
|Tyler, the Creator
|61,135
|7
|Zach Bryan
|57,838
|8
|Bad Bunny
|46,940
|9
|Beyoncé
|43,612
|10
|Harry Styles
|42,850
According to the study, the search for the ‘Taylor Swift t-shirt’ accumulated 18,950 monthly searches. Other Swift merch searches included scrapbooks and friendship bracelets. Swift’s Eras Tour may have factored in the success of her merch with roughly 72,000 concertgoers each night.
The second highest search volume for merch is country music star, Morgan Wallen with 72,100 monthly searches. Spotify’s fourth most-listened-to artist for 2023, Drake follows 68,800 searches per month and 30,000 more globally.
Lana Del Rey holds the fourth spot. Rey’s most searched merch item is her album’s vinyl, which has 11,725 average monthly searches. SZA’s merch is the fifth highest in-demand merch and tenth globally. Leading the 2024 Grammy nominations, the singer’s merchandise collection spans from tote bags to classic t-shirts.
|Rank
|Musician
|Global Search Volume
|1
|Taylor Swift
|596,195
|2
|Harry Styles
|161,537
|3
|Lana Del Rey
|157,337
|4
|Metallica
|111,527
|5
|Tyler, the Creator
|108,750
|6
|The Weeknd
|104,365
|7
|Travis Scott
|101,362
|8
|Drake
|99,455
|9
|Morgan Wallen
|90,262
|10
|SZA
|87,305
|11
|Billie Eilish
|73,922
|12
|Melanie Martinez
|71,790
|13
|Beyoncé
|68,370
|14
|Zach Bryan
|68,205
|15
|Juice WRLD
|67,494
Heavy metal band Metallica has the fourth highest merch search globally after 40 years of debuting. Despite Juice WRLD passing over four years ago, his merch averages 67,494 searches globally a month.