(KRON) — It is no surprise that TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year Taylor Swift’s merchandise is ranked the most sought-after.

Pens.com conducted an online analysis of the online search volumes for Billboard’s Top 100 artists of 2023 by calculating average monthly figures in the US since January. The study uncovered the highest in-demand artist’s merchandise.

According to Pens, Swift’s merch averages 350,367 monthly searches in the United States and 596,195 worldwide. Swift’s merchandise averages five times more searches than Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Fleetwood Mac combined, despite their cult-like followings.

Rank Musician Search Volume 1 Taylor Swift 350,367 2 Morgan Wallen 72,173 3 Drake 68,800 4 Lana Del Rey 63,161 5 SZA 62,627 6 Tyler, the Creator 61,135 7 Zach Bryan 57,838 8 Bad Bunny 46,940 9 Beyoncé 43,612 10 Harry Styles 42,850 Pens.com United States Search Volume

According to the study, the search for the ‘Taylor Swift t-shirt’ accumulated 18,950 monthly searches. Other Swift merch searches included scrapbooks and friendship bracelets. Swift’s Eras Tour may have factored in the success of her merch with roughly 72,000 concertgoers each night.

The second highest search volume for merch is country music star, Morgan Wallen with 72,100 monthly searches. Spotify’s fourth most-listened-to artist for 2023, Drake follows 68,800 searches per month and 30,000 more globally.

Lana Del Rey holds the fourth spot. Rey’s most searched merch item is her album’s vinyl, which has 11,725 average monthly searches. SZA’s merch is the fifth highest in-demand merch and tenth globally. Leading the 2024 Grammy nominations, the singer’s merchandise collection spans from tote bags to classic t-shirts.

Rank Musician Global Search Volume 1 Taylor Swift 596,195 2 Harry Styles 161,537 3 Lana Del Rey 157,337 4 Metallica 111,527 5 Tyler, the Creator 108,750 6 The Weeknd 104,365 7 Travis Scott 101,362 8 Drake 99,455 9 Morgan Wallen 90,262 10 SZA 87,305 11 Billie Eilish 73,922 12 Melanie Martinez 71,790 13 Beyoncé 68,370 14 Zach Bryan 68,205 15 Juice WRLD 67,494 Pens.com Global Search Volume

Heavy metal band Metallica has the fourth highest merch search globally after 40 years of debuting. Despite Juice WRLD passing over four years ago, his merch averages 67,494 searches globally a month.