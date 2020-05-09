Teacher appreciation car parade held in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Students and staff at a Pleasant Hill elementary school took a break from distance learning today to celebrate educators.​

This would normally be teachers appreciation week, and although it looked a bit different in the age of social distancing — teachers were still showered with the appreciation they deserve.

All Zoom meetings, classes and assignments at Gregory Gardens Elementary and Robert Shearer Pre-School in Pleasant Hill were cancelled for the day.​

Instead, teachers lined up along the sidewalk in the parking lot, with families making the rounds — for a teacher appreciation car parade.​

“They’ve been really great. I love them,” First grader Jules Cloward said. “I care a lot about them.”​

Last month, teachers weaved through the community — sharing with their newly home-schooled students how much they’re missed.​

Now, the Parent-Teachers Association organized another parade — turning the spotlight on educators who continue managing the student body through the pandemic.​

“It has been very difficult,” Second grade teacher Brenna Philipps said. “I do get to see them on Zoom meetings, but there’s nothing in comparison to seeing and being with them in person. i’m really missing those hugs too.”​

Gregory Gardens Principal Katie Koontz says the current academic year will wrap up on June 3, and expects the school will have to continue adapting to a new way of learning in the fall.​

“Hopefully, we’ll get some on-site time with our kiddos, but it definitely looks like it’ll include some distance learning,” Koontz said. “So, the teachers have really stepped up.”​

“We love our kids, we love our PTA,” Fifth grade teacher Carol Lutz said. “And we’re really missing them.”​

What’s clear is that the feeling is mutual — a school community demonstrating how its bond will outlast the virus.​

