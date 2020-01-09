Teacher arrested in Lafayette sex abuse case involving two students

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – Kyle Ann Wood was arrested at her Pleasant Hill home Wednesday for inappropriate and unlawful relationships the occurred in the 90’s, according to Contra Costa County Sheriff officials.

The acts allegedly occurred between 1996 and 1998 between two minors at Acalanes High School in Lafayette where Wood was a teacher.

Wood, now 54-years-old, had since moved on to Miramonte High School in Orinda where she was employed at the time of her arrest.

Wood is now being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $150,000 bail and is charged with six felony sex charges.

