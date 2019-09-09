Teacher gives birth on school’s sidewalk

DENVER (CNN Newsource) — A Denver teacher gave birth two weeks early — on the sidewalk outside her school building.

“And then all of a sudden, it’s just so much pressure and pain,” Lindsay Agbalokwu said. “I was like ‘I think she’s coming now’.”

The sixth grade English teacher at DST Conservatory Green and Stapleton knows how to handle pressure.

But she never thought she’d be delivering her second child on the sidewalk outside her school.

“The dean’s on one side, principals on the other side,” she said. “Marissa is kind of behind me.”

Her friend, seventh grade teacher Marissa Cast, put down a sleeping bag and took pictures as the principal Natalie Lewis and dean Chris Earls got ready at the last minute.

Firefighter’s also stepped in to finish the speed delivery.

“Well I just will randomly think about it and text my mom again like I just gave birth on the sidewalk outside my school,” she said. “This is so crazy.”

Little Zara just couldn’t wait to come into this world.

And now that it’s over, it seems like that was the way it was supposed to be.

“She was eight pounds, six ounces,” Agbalokwu said. “She is currently sleeping when she was ready. She just said ‘boom I’m coming now.’ I think it’ll be indicative of her personality to come that she will be a firecracker, she’s going to do great things.”