Santa Clara County teachers, other essential workers soon eligible for vaccine

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara County will soon expand who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Beginning Feb. 28, workers in the educations and childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture sectors will be able to schedule vaccine appointments, county officials announced Wednesday.

Although vaccine eligibility is expanding, Santa Clara County will keep its focus on the most impacted areas of the community and older residents at greatest risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19.

At last check, Santa Clara County reported more than 107,700 cases of coronavirus and 1,669 deaths — the most in the entire Bay Area.

County officials also say their efforts to boost its vaccine infrastructure are being limited by both vaccine supply and changing vaccine distribution plans from the state.

“As we make progress toward our goal of vaccinating at least 85 percent of our residents age 16 or older by this summer, we are laser focused on ensuring equitable access to vaccinations for those communities most disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara, said.

Expanding access to additional groups comes after Santa Clara County reached a key milestone – more than half of county residents age 75 and older received at least one dose of the vaccine, and soon half of those 65 and older will have received at least one dose.

Santa Clara County is urging older residents who have not yet been vaccinated to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

The county’s website includes updates and information, including when those newly eligible can start to schedule vaccine appointments.

Officials say Santa Clara County’s health system is currently scheduling almost 10,000 vaccination appointments at sites across the county every day, in addition to several other vaccination sites in East San Jose and Gilroy that do not require appointments.