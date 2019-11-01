‘Technical issue’ impacting Capital One customers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heads up if you’re a Capital One customer!
The bank tweeted Friday morning it was “experiencing a technical issue” that may impact customers being able to access accounts and even affecting some direct deposits.
“We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all service. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience,” the company tweeted.
As of 9 a.m. customers were reporting on social media that they were still experiencing issues with the banking system.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
