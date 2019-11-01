‘Technical issue’ impacting Capital One customers

This July 22, 2019, photo shows Capital One mail in North Andover, Mass. A security breach at Capital One Financial, one of the nation’s largest issuers of credit cards, compromised the personal information of about 106 million people, and in some cases the hacker obtained Social Security and bank account numbers. It is among the largest security breaches of a major U.S. financial institution on record. The bank’s stock dipped 6% at the opening of trading Tuesday, July 30. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Heads up if you’re a Capital One customer!

The bank tweeted Friday morning it was “experiencing a technical issue” that may impact customers being able to access accounts and even affecting some direct deposits.

“We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all service. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience,” the company tweeted.

As of 9 a.m. customers were reporting on social media that they were still experiencing issues with the banking system.

