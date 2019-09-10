Teen arrested in murder for hire plot to kill parents

UMATILLA, FL (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Umatilla High School student Alyssa Hatcher is facing a charge of criminal solicitation to commit murder.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the targets were her parents.

“According to the investigator, the parents ARE willing to prosecute. So like I said before, I’m a parent as well you know I just can’t imagine that stuff happening to me,” Sheriff Fred Jones said.

The investigation began when Hatcher’s parents notified Umatilla police that there were two unexplained transactions at a Bank of America ATM machine downtown, totaling more than $1,400.

“She stole a credit card {debit card} from her parents and used it fraudulently,” Umatilla Police Chief Adam Bolton said.

That landed her charges of grand theft, fraud, petit theft, but Monday a student told authorities she heard of a double murder plot.

When deputies questioned Hatcher, they wrote in their report, the “defendant said she spent $100 on cocaine” and then gave “$400 to a friend to give to someone to kill her parents.”

When that plan failed, deputies say “(she told them) she gave $900 to (someone else) to kill her parents.”

“Kids say I hate my parents all the time, those kinds of things. But to get to the point where it starts to circulate in your head that I’m going to steal a card, I’m going to take money out of the ATM and I’m going to try and pay for something like this to happen, that’s when it does cross the line. And that’s when it is a very serious charge,” Jones said.

Neither Hatcher’s mother nor grandfather would comment on the case.

