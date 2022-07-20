(BCN) — Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the slaying of a 20-year-old woman in Stockton on Tuesday afternoon while another suspect remains at large. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the area of Albany and Astor drives on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a woman who had been shot and was pronounced dead. After launching an investigation, detectives learned that the 16-year-old and another male suspect had met up with the victim and an 18-year-old woman.

Both suspects allegedly fired multiple gunshots at the two women, fatally striking the 20-year-old. Police said the second woman was uninjured in the shooting. The 16-year-old suspect was located near the scene with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. Police said it is unclear how the suspect suffered his injury.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The second suspect in the shooting left the scene and has not been located, according to police. A description of him was not immediately available. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department’s Investigation Division at (209) 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.