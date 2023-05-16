(KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department has released the name of the teenager who was fatally shot by another teen on Thursday in Vacaville.

Mateo Godinez-Vallejo, 16, of Sacramento was treated for a gunshot wound near the 100 block of Meadows Drive. He was brought to a local hospital where he later died of injuries. Godinez-Vallejo’s family has established a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral and other expenses. Over $8,000 has been raised so far.

Detectives learned that a fight had taken place between Godinez-Vallejo and a 17-year-old boy from Vacaville. Both boys were shot during the fight, and the 17-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment as well.

On May 12, the 17-year-old was arrested for murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall after he was discharged from the hospital.

Detectives learned that another 16-year-old had been involved in the shooting, and he was arrested on May 15. He is a resident of Vacaville and is facing charges of attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was also booked into Solano County Juvenile Hall.

Police are still investigating this incident. Those who have information are asked to contact Detective Meek at 707-469-4810. Callers can provide anonymous tips by dialing 707-469-4810.