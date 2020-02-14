Teen saves man who drove off 60-foot cliff in Sonoma County

FORESTVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The sun was shining too bright Wednesday morning for one man driving south on Highway 1 near Fort Ross.

Coming around a sharp curve on the road, a man in a mini cooper swerved and fell down a 60-foot cliff.

“I freaked out,” David Estrada said. “I got so quiet and was like what just happened.”

16-year-old David Estrada was just a few feet behind him. He pulled over and immediately, without hesitation, climbed down through poison oak to the rescue.

“I was lucky enough to see it at least happen to then call for help because there’s no other cars at the same time it happened.”

Estrada drives an hour to El Molino High School in Forestville every day. He said he just happened to be on Highway 1 heading in at the right time on Wednesday.

“I personally don’t feel like a hero, I just feel like I was at the right place at the right time to help someone out,” Estrada said. “And I hope others would have done the same.”

With just a few cuts on his head and hands, the victim — who Estrada said was driving to visit his children in the Bay Area — was airlifted to a local hospital.

The victim told KRON4 News he’s now resting at home and feeling very thankful.

Latest News Headlines: