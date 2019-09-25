Teens arrested for attempted carjacking at MacArthur BART station

OAKLAND (KRON) – A group of teenagers were arrested after trying to take a woman’s car inside a BART parking garage.

Police say a replica firearm was used during the incident.

A woman was walking to her car in an enclosed parking structure when suddenly six juveniles targeted her for a carjacking.

It happened Monday around 11:47 a.m. on the first floor of the MacArthur BART parking garage in Oakland.

According to BART police, at least one of the teens got into the vehicle but could not get it started.

The teenage suspects ultimately gave up on the carjacking and made their way into the MacArthur BART Station where they boarded a Richmond-bound train.

At that time police were on the lookout for the suspects.

The train was held at the station until both BART and Oakland police arrived,

The train was searched and police were able to detain the six juveniles.

Police would end up arresting five of them, four boys and one girl, ages ranging from 14 to 17-years-old.

Some BART passengers voiced their concerns after learning about the incident.

“Sometimes I am here during the day and I never think about it. The fact that there was an incident in the middle of the day is concerning,” Gail Ford said.

“I keep on hearing about things like this a lot. In the neighborhoods that we live in. In the parking garages,” Jill Lindenbaum said.

“I know, I heard about it on BART before but I never considered it to be around here,” Evan Browning said.

While searching the train for suspects police recovered a fake or replica handgun that investigators believe was used to threaten the victim, who police say wasn’t injured during the crime.

BART police investigators are checking to see if the attempted carjacking was captured on any of BART surveillance videos.