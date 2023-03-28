CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a house on Monday morning, the Concord Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Just after 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a stolen vehicle in the downtown area. Police say the Ford Taurus was reported stolen at 8:30 a.m. by the owner.

Officers witnessed the Ford traveling at high speeds through the downtown area, and they pursued for a short while before ending the chase due to risk. Officers found the car crashed into a home on Gehringer Drive and Port Chicago Highway a few moments later.

Though someone was inside of the home at the time of the crash, no one inside the house was injured. Police say the suspects got out of the car and fled on foot before being captured.

The driver was identified as a 15-year-old and the passenger was a 16-year-old, and both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver was arrested on charges of auto theft, fleeing from police and hit-and-run. The passenger was arrested for auto theft.

The house had significant damage from the crash, according to police. The Ford was returned to its owner.