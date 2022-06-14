SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A new temporary branch of the San Francisco Public Library is coming to the Mission District on Saturday, library officials said.

The temporary branch is opening in the former Yoga Tree studio on Valencia Street and will offer daily in-person services and access to computers and browsing materials.

“San Francisco Public Library is an essential service that supports our all of residents by helping them reach their full potential in all aspects of their lives,” Mayor London Breed said.

The historic Mission branch, which was built in 1916 through donations by Andrew Carnegie, has been closed since March 2020, with the bulk of its collection going to the Main Library.

The Mission branch is undergoing a $24.7 million renovation led by architects from San Francisco Public Works to make the historic building more energy-efficient and safe, while maintaining the Beaux-Arts style. “The renovation of the Branch Library will be transformative for the Mission,” District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen said.

The voter-approved Library Preservation Fund is helping to fund the renovation, which will restore the original entrance on 24th Street, central staircase and main reading room. The construction will also bring in new artwork by Juana Alicia Araiza, who is creating a large stained-glass window for the reading room.

San Francisco Public Works is soliciting construction bids for the renovation project until July 20. The branch’s renovation is expected to break ground in winter 2022 and last two years.

Throughout the historic branch’s closure, materials have been accessible to the community through a bookmobile service, but officials said that would be ending on Friday in anticipation of the new temporary branch opening.

“We are thrilled to restore 7-day, in-person library service to the Mission,” City Librarian Michael Lambert said. “We feel so lucky to have found a temporary site that is so convenient–just one block away from the Mission Branch.”

The new temporary branch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The branch will host a grand opening celebration on July 10 with Valencia Sunday Streets.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this new space with the community during the Valencia Sunday Streets event,” San Francisco Public Library Commission President Connie Wolf said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.