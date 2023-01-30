SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The City of San Jose opened a temporary drop-in warming center on Monday night for anyone who needs to escape the extremely cold temperatures.

The center, located at the Caritas Center, at 301 6th St, Suite 108, will remain open from 7 p.m. on Monday through 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Sub-freezing temperatures are forecast through Wednesday in Santa Rosa, the city said.

The Caritas facility has indoor space to host up to 78 people and a covered outdoor area warmed by radiant heaters that holds an additional 12. The center is for getting warm and charging devices, it is not a shelter and cots will not be provided.

Those who are looking for sleeping shelter can receive a referral, the city said.

