Tenants rally outside Alameda apartment complex due to recent evictions

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Dozens of tenant activists rally outside of an apartment complex in Alameda.

They’re protesting the possible eviction of Holocaust survivor Musiy Rishin and others supported by section 8 housing.

Rishin’s family said he’s facing eviction from the Dunes Apartments because the landlord wants more rent money.

“It really is price gouging in this market,” Catherine Pauling said.

Pauling is with the alameda renter’s coalition.

She said Rishin is one of three section 8 tenants now facing evictions throughout Alameda.

Pauling along with others is fighting for protections for seniors and those with disabilities as housing prices skyrocket across the Bay Area.

“People should only be evicted for cause not just because someone says they want more rent tomorrow.

Next month Alameda city council will consider an adjustment to the city’s rent stabilization ordinance.

The plan would be to extend “just cause” eviction protections to people on section 8.

If it passes, these tenants could not be evicted without cause.

Rishin who speaks very little English shared some words at the rally.

His daughter provided some translation.

“Eviction without a cause under this condition is like a death sentence and this should not be happening.”