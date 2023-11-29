SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Tenderloin last Saturday as a homicide. SFPD responded on Nov. 25 at around 4:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue, police said.

Arriving at the scene, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital. One of the victims, a 40-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD homicide detail responded to the scene and took the lead in the investigation, which remains open and active, police said.