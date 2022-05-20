SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The owner of a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is being sued for allegedly creating a public nuisance and ignoring health and safety violations, City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday.

Marathon Hotel and Apartments, a building located at 710 Ellis St. and owned by Nasir Patel, is the target of the lawsuit that alleges excessive garbage, pest and rodent infestations, non-working bathrooms, malfunctioning appliances and other problems have plagued residents there despite multiple city departments issuing notices of violation back to 2019, according to the city attorney’s office.

“No human being should be subjected to the conditions that exist at the Marathon Hotel,” Chiu said in a statement. “Landlords have a responsibility to ensure that basic health and safety standards are met in their buildings, and this landlord has completely abandoned that responsibility.”

The suit accuses the landlords of violating state housing law, multiple municipal codes and the state’s unfair competition law, and is seeking penalties, fees and an injunction to improve the conditions at the building. Patel could not be reached to comment on the lawsuit.

