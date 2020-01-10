Tensions between U.S., Iran increase threat of cyber attacks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The heightened tension between Iran and U.S. has the FBI warning of possible cyber attacks in retaliation for the American-ordered airstrike that killed an Iranian military general last week.

KRON4 spoke with a cyber security expert who says Iran is very capable of carrying out such warfare and that digital attacks are a real threat to worry about.

“This is a real threat we need to be worried about. Iran has very serious cyber capabilities,” expert Jordan Mauriello said.

In an interview Thursday he shared what he believes would be the main target.

Such attacks could disrupt financial service and bring destruction to war-fighting capabilities, he said.

