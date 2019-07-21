Terminal dedicated to Harvey Milk will open soon at SFO’s International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A few steps into Harvey Milk terminal one at San Francisco International Airport and, on the wall — a lengthy tribute to the late San Francisco Supervisor and, stalwart of civil rights.

“I’m really impressed by it,” said Brendan Smith who was visiting the airport.

The $2.4 billion project to redevelop this terminal is broken down into three phases.

Tuesday, when the first nine of 25 gates open in the boarding area and the restaurants and security checkpoint are operational..

The first phase will be complete.

The remainder of the terminal will fully open by 2023.

Smith said he appreciates how the airport is honoring Milk and his contributions to the LGBTQ community.

“It’s impressive,” he said. “It’s a huge amount of real estate they devoted to him, and I feel like the airport is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to honoring his legacy.”

Though the airport is seemingly always under construction, this specific project broke ground in 2016.

The San Francisco board of supervisors unanimously voted to rename the terminal after Milk when plans to rename the entire airport after him fell through.

“Harvey Milk for over four years, has been giving hope to so many people,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said. “Not just members of our LGBTQ community, but people from around the world, who sometimes felt as if they didn’t have a voice.”

“I really hope that his message of hope resonates with them long after their visit here,” director Ivar Satero said.

“He’s kind of the gay right pioneer in this country, and San Francisco sets the tone for the rest of the country so I feel like he made a big impact,” Smith said.

The airport is also getting ready for its on-site hotel — the Grand Hyatt to start booking reservations.

It’s located next to the international terminal and is scheduled to open at the end of September.