(KRON) – The Tesla Fire in Livermore is now 100% contained at 524 acre, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire worked through the night until the fire was fully contained at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire occurred eleven miles southeast of Livermore on Tesla and Corall Hollow Roads.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

