(KRON) — A Tesla slammed into a Fremont Fire Engine on Interstate-680 in Fremont last Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Tesla hit the fire truck after being hit from behind by a semi, the CHP said.

It was not known whether the Tesla was operating in driver assist mode when the collision happened. No immediate information on whether anyone was injured in the crash was available.

The crash blocked lanes on I-680.

Wednesday’s crash was the latest in several recent incidents involving Teslas.

Also last week, a crash involving a Tesla took the lives of two people in Santa Clara. Authorities say a 44-year-old Los Gatos woman and her 12-year-old daughter died in a fiery crash after their vehicle slammed into a tree. A witness at the scene told KRON4 he was at the vehicle’s door within seconds of the collision, but when he looked inside, he could only see flames.

Earlier this year, a 2014 Tesla Model S plowed into a fire truck on I-680 around 4 a.m. The Tesla was cruising at 71 mph when it crashed, killing the driver. Crash data from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration showed that Tesla reported the vehicle was on self-drive mode when the crash happened.