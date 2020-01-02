Texas baby earns his family free tacos for a year, joining other special New Year’s Day babies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kent Adan Silva arrived at 12:40 a.m. New Year’s Day, a healthy 8 pounds 5 ounces and 21.25 inches long. His family, have more than just his birth to celebrate.
Kent was the first baby born at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Texas, which means he just earned his family free tacos for a year. On Tuesday, the Austin-based company Torchy’s announced it would provide that food to the first baby born in 2020 at that hospital.
Torchy’s said in a release the family received a gift basket (with Torchy’s swag inside) and a gift card for a year’s worth of tacos from Torchy’s. Tacos at the restaurant range from less than $3 to more than $5.
