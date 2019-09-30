Texas man fatally shoots home burglar, goes back to bed, police say

DALLAS COUNTY, TX (CNN) — Police say a Texas man shot and killed a suspected burglar then went back to sleep without calling police.

James Michael Meyer told police he woke up at 5 a.m. on Thursday when he heard a noise outside.

He says he saw someone trying to break into his storage so he grabbed his handgun.

He told police the suspected burglar took stpes toward him and that’s when he fired two shots.

Meyer claims he didn’t know he hit someone, so he went back to sleep.

Mayer got up again two hours later and thought he saw a bag, but it was the man’s body.

His wife called an attorney before they called 911 to report the incident.

Meyer is now charged with murder.