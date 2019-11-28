The 15th annual Silicon Valley Turkey Trot kicks off in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Carl Guardino, founder of the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, talked with KRON4’s Christina Tetreault about the family friendly race, now in its 15th year.

Guardino was inspired to start the annual event with his wife after hearing a news report of a race in Sacramento that donated food to the hungry.

Over the last 14 races the run has donated $8.7 million to their five beneficiaries, with an additional $900,000 being donated this year.

The race also hosts a can drive and is estimated to give away 35,000 pounds of food today.

People who want to participate still have until 9:22 a.m. to get down to the race area when the last wave of runners will set off.