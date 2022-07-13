SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco residents have been taking creative precautions to prevent car break-ins and theft, from rolling down their windows to taping signs on their cars.

San Francisco saw a 39% increase in car break-ins from 2020 to 2021, growing from 14,859 to 20,663, according to San Francisco Police Department statistics. An increase in car break-ins and a perceived rise in other street crimes were among the reasons SF voters chose to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin last month,

Meanwhile, some residents have taken to social media to share their tips and frustrations with rampant car break-ins.

One woman outlined her strategy on Instagram: She pulls her back seats down so that anyone looking in can see there is nothing in the trunk, and she rolls down her windows so people can reach in without breaking them. She locks her doors so no one can enter her car.

In a TikTok video, another resident outlined their habits, including taking every single item out of the car, leaving the glove compartment open and writing a sign with a disclaimer that there are no valuables in the vehicle to place in the window.

SFPD has “seen and heard” of people taking creative measures and does “not dissuade” them, SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca wrote in an email to KRON4. SFPD does “not have any data that shows that these measures have prevented car break ins.”

“But as long as it does not cause harm to anyone we recommend that people continue to take these creative measures,” Rueca continued.

SFPD recommends that people parking in San Francisco do not leave any items in their cars, especially anything of value, Rueca wrote.

“It takes the entire community to keep us safe and prevent these incidents from occurring,” Rueca added. “If you see something we ask that you say something.”