The Gunman: How he got into the Garlic Festival

Police say a suspect has been killed after opening fire, killing three others, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

At a press briefing Sunday night Police say a suspect cut through a fence to gain access to the festival before opening fire with a rifle.

Police Chief Scot Smithee says attendees at Sunday’s garlic festival in Gilroy had to go through security checkpoints with metal detectors.

Smithee says police are looking for a possible second suspect, who may have accompanied the gunman. He says a search is underway to find that person.

Smithee says investigators believe the gunman used “some sort of tool” to cut through a fence and gain access to the secure festival area.

The shooting occurred during the annual three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.

Mayor Roland Velasco asked for the public’s support of the investigation. “I would ask for the thoughts and prayers of the community as our Gilroy police officers continue to investigate this tragic and senseless crime,” he said.