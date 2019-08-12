Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

The heat is on, Bay Area temperatures jump

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will soar 10 degrees warmer than normal this week.

KRON4’S ONLINE WEATHER CENTER

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable says most Bay Area locations will be in the 80’s including San Francisco the first part of the week.

Coastal areas will be very pleasant, in the 70’s most of the week.

Inland temperatures will be in the mid 90’s, while the Central Valley will hover around 100 degrees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News