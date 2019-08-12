The heat is on, Bay Area temperatures jump

Temperatures will soar 10 degrees warmer than normal this week.

KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable says most Bay Area locations will be in the 80’s including San Francisco the first part of the week.

Coastal areas will be very pleasant, in the 70’s most of the week.

A warming trend across the interior will continue today and extend into midweek. Look for temperatures to be 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal averages inland by Wednesday. Coastal temperatures will be slightly cooler as onshore flow persists. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/J6UmVrBkLS — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 12, 2019

Inland temperatures will be in the mid 90’s, while the Central Valley will hover around 100 degrees.