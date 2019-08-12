The heat is on, Bay Area temperatures jump

Temperatures will soar 10 degrees warmer than normal this week.
KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable says most Bay Area locations will be in the 80’s including San Francisco the first part of the week.
Coastal areas will be very pleasant, in the 70’s most of the week.
Inland temperatures will be in the mid 90’s, while the Central Valley will hover around 100 degrees.
