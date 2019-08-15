The Latest: Coroner: Dayton shooter had drugs in his system

A makeshift memorial sits outside Ned Peppers nightclub in the Oregon District entertainment neighborhood where on Aug. 4 a gunman killed nine people, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Dayton Ohio(AP Photo/Dan Sewell)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

The Montgomery County coroner says the Dayton gunman had cocaine and other drugs in his system at the time of the massing shooting that killed nine people before police fatally shot him.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger said during a Thursday news conference that authorities also found a bag of cocaine on the body of 24-year-old Connor Betts.

___

2:10 p.m.

The Montgomery County coroner plans to make public his preliminary findings into the Dayton mass shooting that killed nine people before police fatally shot the gunman.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger has scheduled a press conference for Thursday afternoon in Dayton.

Twenty-four-year-old Connor Betts opened fire with an assault-style rifle in the Oregon entertainment district in Dayton early Aug. 4. At least 17 other people were wounded by gunfire. Police say officers shot and killed Betts just outside the doors of a crowded bar. Authorities are still investigating a motive.

Police have said the coroner’s report could show whether anyone besides Betts was hit by officers’ fire.

___

9:28 a.m.

The parents of the Dayton gunman are apologizing for the wording in his obituary that didn’t mention the shooting that left nine dead, including his sister.

Stephen and Moira Betts issued a statement that says the obituary for Connor Betts was insensitive because it didn’t acknowledge the “terrible tragedy he created.”

They say they wanted to reflect the son they knew and weren’t trying to “minimize horror of his last act.”

The obituary described him as funny and intelligent before it was taken down Wednesday by a funeral home in their hometown of Bellbrook, Ohio.

The family says it will be holding private memorial services.

Police say 24-year-old Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Authorities are still investigating his motive.

___

9:07 a.m.

A longtime friend of the Dayton shooter is headed back to court after a judge balked at releasing him from jail .

Authorities say there’s no indication Ethan Kollie knew Connor Betts was planning the Aug. 4 mass shooting. Kollie told investigators he bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a key part of the gun Betts used in the attack that left nine dead, including his sister.

Kollie is facing charges he lied on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting. Investigators have said there’s no indication Kollie knew his friend was planning a mass shooting.

Kollie remains in jail as a judge is reviewing the place where he would stay under house arrest with electronic monitoring and other conditions.



