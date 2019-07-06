Naval station not fully operational after quakes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake says it is not fully operational after back-to-back major earthquakes hit Southern California.

The station said Saturday in a Facebook post that its non-essential personnel were evacuated.

The installation in the Mojave Desert covers an area larger than Rhode Island and is the Navy’s largest single landholding.

The Facebook post says normal operations were halted until further notice and it was not clear when they would resume.

Friday’s 7.1 magnitudes quake occurred a day after a magnitude 6.4 quake hit in the same area about 150 miles from Los Angeles.