The latest: ‘Recall Gavin Newsom’ effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — We’re following up with the proponents of the recall against Governor Gavin Newsom after a poll showed voters would keep him in office if the election happened today.

“The polls really don’t matter the only poll that matters is what’s going to be taking place on Election Day,” Randy Economy, senior advisor, Recall Gavin Newsom, said.

Organizers of the effort to recall Governor Newsom say they still feel confident — even after a new poll released by the Public Policy Institute of California showed the effort would fail if taken to voters on Wednesday.

The survey showed just over half of the 1,700 likely voters polled approve of the governor’s job performance.

“It was actually a very good poll for us because it shows his tanking has not rebounded,” Anne Dunsmore said.

The poll comes as Newsom’s anti-recall campaign continues to rake in money.

Ahead of its first official fundraising deadline Wednesday night, data from the Secretary of State’s Office shows the campaign has so far reported raising more than $1.25 million within its first two weeks.

That includes a quarter of a million dollar contribution recently from the professional engineers in California Political Action Committee.

In an email to potential donors Wednesday, Newsom wrote, “this is the first big test of our campaign, and everyone will be looking to see if we can match the big checks sent by the republican national committee and some of trump’s biggest donors.”

Meanwhile, the petition signature verification process continues among elections officials. The last report from the Secretary of State showing 1.2 million of the 1.5 million needed signatures have been certified.

The final report is expected within the next month.

“I think we swamped them. my guess is we qualify for a special election with about 1.7 million signatures is my estimate,” Dunsmore said.

If the recall qualifies for the ballot, that opens up a 30 day period where those who signed the petition can request to remove their signatures, but proponents say they’re confident the governor won’t be able to influence enough to defeat the effort.